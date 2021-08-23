Acer To Launch Several HD And 4K Smart TVs Next Month In India; Key Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Acer is quite popular for its laptops and it is now prepping up to enter the television segment. A new report has revealed, the brand will introduce several TVs next month in India. The report also reveals features of the upcoming Acer TVs. Let's dive into details.

Acer TVs Launching Next Month

The news has been reported by 91mobiles (via Ishan Agarwal). The report only suggests the Acer TVs will be launched in September in India. However, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed. If this turns out to be true, we expect the brand will soon share the launch date.

Upcoming Acer TVs Features To Check Out

As per the report, the upcoming Acer TVs will be available in sizes between 32-inch and 70-inch which will be manufactured by Dixon. The lineup will include - 32-inch, 42-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, and 70-inch screen size models. They will run Android TV OS and will come with in-built apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

The Acer 32-inch model will offer HD resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 3000:1 contract ratio. Further, the model will support 1.5GB RAM and is said to be available in a standard version and a frameless variant. The Acer 42-inch will offer an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a 60Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, the brand is also bringing few models with 4K resolution support that will be called the Acer 43-inch Frameless 4K Ultra HD Android TV, Acer 50-inch Frameless 4K Ultra HD Android TV, Acer 55-inch Frameless 4K Ultra HD Android TV, Acer 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Android TV, and the Acer 70-inch 4K Ultra HD Android TV. Considering this, we can say some of these models will have frameless designs.

The report also reveals the Acer 4K TVs will come with 2GB RAM, ‎3840 × 2160 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, contrast ratio of ‎5000:1, and UHD upscaling. Besides, the upcoming Acer TVs will also support Google Assistant, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Dolby Audio, and HDMI for connectivity.

Acer TVs In India

As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the upcoming Acer TVs. Considering other Smart TVs pricing, we expect the upcoming Acer TV will start at around Rs. 20,000. Now, it remains to be seen whether the brand will be as successful as its laptop category. Besides, the upcoming Acer TV is going to be a new competitor for Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Realme.

Best Mobiles in India