Airtel Digital TV Offering Interactive Learning Channels With Vedantu

Airtel Digital TV has announced its partnership with Vedantu, which is an online learning app to offer quality education to students. The DTH arm of Airtel has specially designed its services for students from class sixth and 12th.

Under this partnership, Airtel has launched a channel called Vedantu Masterclasses DTH, which is priced at Rs. 4 to provide interactive learning to students and will cover maths and science.

"The channels will cater to students from classes 6 to 10 and classes 11 to 12, respectively and will cover maths and science," the company said. Additionally, the company is planning to add regional languages in the Vedantu Masterclasses DTH.

Furthermore, the learning will be provided by qualified IIT and AIIMS who have good tracks in teaching. Moving on, Airtel said that it will offer content for 11 hours.

In addition, the company allows you to watch the repeat telecast, including the content that will have all interactive quizzes, which students can use by remote. However, to get learning classes from Vedantu Masterclasses DTH you have to follow these steps. You need to check the company website https://www.airtel.in/dth/Delhi. Then, you have to select the connection between Xstream Basic, Xstream Premium, and HD-High Definition.

Airtel DTH Connections: Price And Others Details

The first set-top box is known as Xstream Basic, where you are getting built-in Chromecast, access to Xstream app premium, and a voice search option. It also allows you to use your mobile as a remote. This set-top box is priced at Rs. 2,499.

Then, there is an Xstream Premium set-top box for Rs. 4,898. It ships one year of Amazon Prime without any extra cost, 5000+ Apps on TV, and access to Hotstar, Zee5, and voice search. Lastly, there is a set-top box called HD-High Definition, which is available at Rs. 1, 300, where you get premium video quality, Dolby digital sound record & play, and more channels.

