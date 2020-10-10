Airtel Offering Two New OTT Channels With Xstream Box News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel Digital TV, a direct to a home player is expanding its offering in the country to woo new customers towards its brand. The company has added two new content platform on its Xstream set-top box. The company has now announced that it has added Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Zee5, and a year subscription to the Xstream application.

This is an introductory offer and already live on the company's website. Notably, the offer is not mandatory, which means it is up to users that they want to avail this benefit or not. The new Xstream benefit offers you a Combo pack worth Rs. 1,699. The new offer is available for both Airtel, non- Airtel, and those who are using the Thanks offer. However, the new connection prices have increased up to Rs. 5,299 and Rs. 3, 948, respectively. Xstream Premium combo packs come with a one-year subscription, which costs you Rs. 2,399.

List of All Channels That Airtel Is Offering Under This Offer

The base pack of the Airtel box is offering 24 channels, including Romedy Now HD, SET HD, &pictures HD, History TV18 HD, HBO HD, Sony MAX HD, &xplor HD, Nick+ HD, Times Now World HD, Sony TEN 3 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Zee Cinema HD, Sony SAB HD, Movies Now HD, MNX HD, MN+ HD, and &tv HD.

Meanwhile, the third largest DTH operator has removed four channels from its list, including Sahara Samay Bihar, Sahara Samay UP, Khushi TV, and Sahara Samay MP. Besides, the company has two added MK News and Music Zone. For the unaware, MK News is known as the Hindi channel and will be available at free of cost. Another channel is a Tamil music channel and it is also free. Apart from this addition, the company has added ZeePlex HD Screen 1, ZeePlex HD Screen 2, and Korean TV.

Best Mobiles in India