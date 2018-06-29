Aisen launched its first Trolley DJ Tower Speaker A20UKB830

Aisen has launched a new 'Trolley DJ Tower Speaker A20UKB830' equipped with electronic drum set pad. The company claims that the device is capable of delivering class drums experience on the speakers. It features an output of 20000 PMPO Watt 3-way sound system with 180WRMS.

The speaker on the top panel comes with multimedia controls - volume, bass and treble control. Suited both for House Music and professionals, and seamless Bluetooth connectivity compatible with almost any device. The speaker sports 7 Band Equalizer, with extremely balanced and natural sound.

The speaker is equipped with an LED light display and the onboard lighting effects with beat control. The DJ speakers also house electrical guitar Inputs and wireless microphone for the karaoke nights. It is easier to transport the speaker with built-in wheels.

Entering the new product category, Vinit Agarwal, Director Brand & Marketing - Aisen India said, "With the new product diversification 'Audio' we aim to revolutionize the Market in India bringing the perfect confluence of Good Looks and Technology at the right pocket prices. Very soon we shall be launching a series of our Audio products, the DJ Speaker is just the beginning, we are working on several path-breaking products for the Industry."

On the connectivity part, the Aisen Trolley DJ Tower Speaker offers Bluetooth, USB, SD, AUX x 2, . The speaker can also be fully operated via the remote control and also comes with FM Radio support.

The Aisen Trolley DJ Tower Speakers is available in slate grey color, and come with a price tag of Rs 24,990. The product is available with retail stores like Value Plus etc. and e-commerce portals across India.

In April, the company launched its first UHD HDR (High Dynamic Range) Smart TV, 'A55UDS970'. The TV comes with an A+ Grade IPS panel that offers wide viewing angle. With its 360-degree design, you can watch all the action on screen clearly, even from the sides, without losing out on the picture brightness, colour shifts, and black levels.