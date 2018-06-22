Forget creepy laughs, Alexa's new antic will scare the living daylights out of you

Remember when Alexa laughed like it had an evil intention? Well, its latest antic will scare you even more. Shawn Kinnear, 30 reported on June 18, that his Amazon Echo device made a terrifying statement. Kinnear told Metro US that the device suddenly activated and said, "Every time I close my eyes, all I see is people dying."

Kinnear added that the statement was "followed the [most] uncomfortable silence I have ever felt." He told Metro US , "Alexa is in the living room. I had Amazon Prime on TV but it was paused. I walked back in from the kitchen and she made her statement."

He said that, because it was a long sentence, he purposely stopped to listen. He was horrified when he realized what Alexa was saying. "I then asked Alexa to repeat the statement," Kinnear said, but the smart assistant did not respond. What's even creepier that Alexa spoke about the dying people in her normal and cheerful voice.

Kinnear also said that this is the first time Alexa has done something out of the ordinary. The Echo device usually sits in his home and is mostly unused. It was gifted to his partner at work back in 2016, and Kinnear failed to recall the last time he actually interacted with the device.

Amazon is yet to respond to the reports, though this isn't the first time the smart assistant has managed to frighten its users. Earlier, the smart voice assistant was reportedly laughing following regular voice commands, and in some cases, does it completely on its own. Many users took to Twitter to post their scary experience.

"Lying in bed about to fall asleep when Alexa on my Amazon Echo Dot lets out a very loud and creepy laugh...there's a good chance I get murdered tonight."

"I was trying to turn off some lights and they kept turning back on. After the third request, Alexa stopped responding and instead did an evil laugh. The laugh wasn't in the Alexa voice. It sounded like a real person. My wife was there when it happened and she is the only person who can drop-in. I still get chills."

The company in a statement to BuzzFeed said "We are changing that phrase to be 'Alexa, can you laugh?' which is less likely to have false positives, and we are disabling the short utterance 'Alexa, laugh.' We are also changing Alexa's response from simply laughter to 'Sure, I can laugh,' followed by laughter.