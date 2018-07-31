Amazon cancels all free Echo Spot orders, here's why

Buyers were excited over the weekend when the Amazon's newest Alexa-powered devices which were listed for free of cost on the Amazon's website. Shoppers have made their order placed when get to know about this exciting deal. But later it turns out that the offer for free Echo Spot is not true.

Amazon has initially started cancelling the orders made during the free Echo Spot window. The white version of the device was spotted on the website with the price tag of $0. Current the device is unavailable on Amazon, where the black variant of the Eco Spot is still selling for the usual price of $12.99.

Some customers have also received notices from Amazon customer service informing that the price was incorrect because of a technical error and the company wouldn't be able to ship the devices.

Amazon has sent this following messages to customers.

We noticed an error in an order you recently placed and wanted to make you aware of the issue. Due to a technical error, the price of the Echo Spot that you purchased on July 29, 2018, was incorrectly listed.

Because of this error, we are unable to fulfil your Echo Spot order. We apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused.

The e-commerce giant company released the device last year as a part of the new Echo device. The Echo Spot comes with a 2.5-inch touchscreen display and camera on the top, the user can make a video call to an Alexa-powered device with the help of this camera.

This device is capable of playing music and video, display song lyrics and also serve as an alarm clock. Echo Spot features second generation far-field technology with four microphones, acoustic beam-forming technology, and enhanced noise cancellation. It can hear you across the room-even while music is playing. If you have more than one Echo, Alexa responds intelligently from the Echo you are closest to with ESP (Echo Spatial Perception).

Echo Spot can also connect directly to speakers using a 3.5mm stereo cable or Bluetooth to add voice control to your home stereo system. Echo Spot is also a handy screen to catch up on short-form videos such as news briefings. You can ask Alexa and watch videos, play movie trailers on Amazon Prime and more.