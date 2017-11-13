Amazon Echo Dot to soon get All India Radio services

It has been announced that All India Radio (AIR), the government-owned broadcaster will be supported by Amazon's Echo Dot in the next three to six months of time. For now, there is no word on whether the support will be extended to the other Amazon Echo smart speakers or not.

Amazon Echo is an array of smart speakers developed by the company. The devices are preloaded with the voice-controlled intelligent personal service called Alexa that responds to the command Alexa. The Director General of AIR, Fayyaz Sheheryar, stated that AIR is working to provide VPN (Virtual Private Network) that will offer seamless broadcasting service to any part of India.

It was announced that the mobile app of All India Radio is under development to make use of the existing platforms with over 20 live streaming channels. Also, the government-owned broadcaster is looking forward to announce HD radio in the days to come. This was revealed as he congratulated Prasar Bharati on its 20th anniversary on the eve of Public Service Broadcasting Day in Shillong, Meghalaya.

He also announced that AIR is the largest news-gathering and disseminating platform in the world. He added that right now, the current affair programmes, AIR news bulletins, and other genres of programmes in both general and special audience segments those have been strengthening the democratic fabric in the country.

It was announced by him that AIR is keeping up with the emerging contemporary trends in terms of broadcasters of repute and is serving effective tools of radio. Also, it was stated that the social media platform has an amazing following and a quick public response that actually attracts Indians, non-Indians and NRIs.