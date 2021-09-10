Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max With Wi-Fi 6 Launched In India: All You Need To Know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon has launched another new streaming stick to its portfolio of streaming media players with the launch of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. As its name suggests, this new streaming stick is an upgrade to the existing Fire TV Stick 4K. Amazon claims that the latest offering is its best streaming stick to date as it comes with faster connectivity with Wi-Fi 6.

Notably, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the first in the lineup to support the Dolby Vision format for an enhanced user experience. There is a slew of improvements in the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and let's take a look at these details from here.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Specifications

To detail on its specs and features, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is touted to be 40% more efficient and powerful than its predecessor, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The streaming stick is powered by a 1.8GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8696 SoC along with 2GB of RAM and 750MHz IMG GE8300 GPU. Also, there is 8GB of storage space on the streaming stick.

Besides these hardware aspects, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is equipped with a MediaTek MT7921LS chipset that supports Wi-Fi 6. With this next-generation connectivity support, the streaming stick delivers a smooth experience sans any lag but it requires access to in-built Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Furthermore, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max features backward compatibility, Bluetooth 5.0 for pairing with compatible devices such as headphones, speakers and video game controllers, and Dolby Vision as well. It supports video formats such as HDR10 and HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos as well.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is bundled with 3rd generation Alexa Voice Remote featuring dedicated buttons to access Amazon Music, Prime Video and Netflix. There is a Live View feature to run a picture-in-picture feed of video doorbells and security cameras while watching other content on the TV.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Price In India

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is priced at Rs. 6,499. The pre-orders of this streaming stick have already debuted via Amazon India and Amazon kiosks placed in select malls all over India. The pre-ordered units of the streaming stick will start shipping from October 7, 2021. It is also available for pre-order in the US for $59.99 (approx. Rs. 4,500).

