Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Irresistible Deals On Smart TVs From Redmi, OnePlus, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smart TVs have surged demand, especially as people have begun spending more time at home. As one of the favorite entertainment units, smart TVs are widely popular in India. Moreover, smart TVs are available in a wide budget range, catering to everyone's needs. Now, the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is further offering a massive discount on some of the best smart TVs in the country.

Presently, the popular e-commerce retailer is yet to announce the dates and offers at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. However, Amazon has begun teasing the offers on smart TVs and other gadgets at a sale. One can expect to see Redmi, Acer, Sony Bravia, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and other branded smart TVs at a sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Offers On Redmi Smart TV

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is surely a great place for discount offers. At the same time, the upcoming Amazon sale is also going to launch a couple of new gadgets. The list includes a new Redmi smart TV as part of the Amazon Specials. Amazon has begun teasing the new Redmi smart TV to debut in 32-inch and 43-inch models, claiming to be an all-round smart entertainment.

That's not all. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 will also see the launch of another smart TV. The Acer Frameless Android TV range will be available starting from Rs. 32,999. The upcoming Acer Frameless Android TV will pack Dolby audio and will support Google Assistant.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Deals On Xiaomi Mi, OnePlus Smart TVs

Apart from new launches, the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 will also witness a massive price cut deal on smart TVs. Some of the top brands available at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 include Xiaomi Mi smart TV, OnePlus smart TVs, Vu, Samsung, and so on.

Amazon hasn't revealed the discount percentage on these TVs yet. However, one can expect to witness a discount on the Mi 4a 40-inch FHD LED Smart Android TV, the OnePlus 43-inch Y Series FHD LED Smart Android TV 43Y1, and so on.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Price Cut On Sony Bravia Smart TV Range

Further, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is extending its discount deals on Sony Bravia smart TV range as well as smart TVs from LG. Plus, the in-house brand, Amazon Basics, will also likely get a discount at the upcoming sale. Amazon is expected to announce the sale dates and the discount offers in the coming days.

