IFA 2019 – Amazon Unveils New Fire TV Cube, Nebula Soundbar, First OLED Fire TV Edition And More

Amazon Fire TV Cube

The new Amazon Fire TV Cube is the successor to the original Fire TV Cube launched last year. It combines the functionalities of the Fire TV lineup and the Echo lineup of Alexa-enabled smart speakers. The Fire TV Cube features far-field voice recognition with eight microphones and a hexa-core processor for better performance.

It comes with support for HDR and 4K content up to Dolby Vision format, the ability to stream from a slew of services such as Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. It is priced at $120 (approx. Rs. 8,500) and is up for pre-order right now. The sale will debut in select markets from October 10.

Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition

One of the most interesting launches from Amazon at the IFA 2019 is the Anker Nebula Soundbar. This soundbar is made by Anker, the well-known company in the smartphone accessories market. The Nebula soundbar Fire TV Edition comes with Voice Remote as the Fire TV stick and is powered by Alexa. It lets users connect the TV using their voice. It doubles as both a 2.1-channel soundbar and a Fire TV stick when connected to a TV.

The Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition will be launched in select markets for $229 (approx. Rs. 16,500). It is up for pre-order and will start shipping on November 21.

First OLED Fire TV

The company launched some Fire TV Edition products that are meant to give it a push to gain a foothold in the European market. These include Fire TV Editions from several brands including Toshiba, JVC, and Grundig. Notably, the Grundig Fire TV Edition carries the credits of being the first OLED Fire TV-branded television. It will go on sale in Germany on November 21.

On the whole, a slew of over 20 Fire TV-branded devices were announced at the biggest tech trade show in Europe. It looks like Amazon is all set to take on tech giants with its prime focus being Roku, which has a strong foothold in the European market. However, there is no word regarding the availability and pricing of these new products in India.