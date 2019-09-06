ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IFA 2019 – Amazon Unveils New Fire TV Cube, Nebula Soundbar, First OLED Fire TV Edition And More

    By
    |

    The new Amazon Fire TV Cube is the successor to the original Fire TV Cube launched last year. It combines the functionalities of the Fire TV lineup and the Echo lineup of Alexa-enabled smart speakers. The Fire TV Cube features far-field voice recognition with eight microphones and a hexa-core processor for better performance.

    Amazon Fire TV Cube
     

    Amazon Fire TV Cube

    The new Amazon Fire TV Cube is the successor to the original Fire TV Cube launched last year. It combines the functionalities of the Fire TV lineup and the Echo lineup of Alexa-enabled smart speakers. The Fire TV Cube features far-field voice recognition with eight microphones and a hexa-core processor for better performance.

    It comes with support for HDR and 4K content up to Dolby Vision format, the ability to stream from a slew of services such as Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. It is priced at $120 (approx. Rs. 8,500) and is up for pre-order right now. The sale will debut in select markets from October 10.

    Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition

    Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition

    One of the most interesting launches from Amazon at the IFA 2019 is the Anker Nebula Soundbar. This soundbar is made by Anker, the well-known company in the smartphone accessories market. The Nebula soundbar Fire TV Edition comes with Voice Remote as the Fire TV stick and is powered by Alexa. It lets users connect the TV using their voice. It doubles as both a 2.1-channel soundbar and a Fire TV stick when connected to a TV.

    The Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition will be launched in select markets for $229 (approx. Rs. 16,500). It is up for pre-order and will start shipping on November 21.

    First OLED Fire TV
     

    First OLED Fire TV

    The company launched some Fire TV Edition products that are meant to give it a push to gain a foothold in the European market. These include Fire TV Editions from several brands including Toshiba, JVC, and Grundig. Notably, the Grundig Fire TV Edition carries the credits of being the first OLED Fire TV-branded television. It will go on sale in Germany on November 21.

    On the whole, a slew of over 20 Fire TV-branded devices were announced at the biggest tech trade show in Europe. It looks like Amazon is all set to take on tech giants with its prime focus being Roku, which has a strong foothold in the European market. However, there is no word regarding the availability and pricing of these new products in India.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue