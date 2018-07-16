Amazon Prime Day: Cloudwalker launches new Cloud TV

Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day, CloudWalker announced the availability of Cloud TV X2 in 40" and 43"- inch display configuration.

The new TV sets offer 4K content on Full HD resolution.

Jagdish Rajpurohit, President of CloudWalker said: "The user response has been overwhelming thus far. Present day users are increasingly becoming tech savvy and hence, demand entertainment solutions that are equipped to match their pace and offer a superlative experience. To the same end, we are happy to announce the availability of Cloud TV X2 in 40" and 43" exclusively at Amazon, this Amazon Prime Day."

"We are hopeful that our users will enjoy the immersive experience offered by these bigger screens and are looking forward to an affirmative response," he said.

Powered by Android 7.0 Nougat OS with Quad-core ARM Cortex processor, 1GB RAM & 8GB ROM, the TV will deliver a quick interface during operations, enabling faster performance during multi-tasking and a responsive user-interface, the company claims.

The smart TV also offers stream movies, TV shows, documentaries, music, videos, apps & more, anytime with an immersive Android TV style interface on Cloud TV X2.

In fact, users can download & play popular Android apps or side-load from the browser to enjoy the content of your choice from thousands of apps available on the internet.

According to the company, the TV enables wirelessly media sharing from mobile phone to the TV, mirror the mobile screen to TV & vice versa and use the mobile phone as a remote, Air mouse or wireless keyboard with the Share mobile remote app.

Furthermore, users can also enjoy a free lifetime subscription to the Movie Box app with a vast library of curated movies, documentaries & short films across genres & languages.

Users can also create an account, add content to their favorites & enjoy a personalized experience on Cloud TV X2. With all this, it's smart enough to update itself regularly via OTA for enhanced performance and entertainment.

Being already available in 32, 50 and 55 inches, the new 40 & 43 inch variants of Cloud TV X2 will be available starting from Rs.24,990/- onwards and have been launched exclusively on Amazon on a prime day