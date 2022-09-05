Amazon Puts 3-Day Delay On The Rings Of Power Reviews; What’s Amazon Trying To Hide? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is probably the biggest cinematic event to take place in the recent times. Although only two episodes of the new series have been released, negative reviews and comments have been flooding the internet. To curb them, Amazon is putting a three-day delay on user reviews for all contents on Prime Video, including The Rings of Power.

Why Is Amazon Delaying Reviews On Prime Video?

Reviews and comments are one of the easiest ways to get details of any new movie or series. According to a report from Variety, Amazon is delaying reviews for three days for all content. The report explains that this would help in limiting negative reviews and pushing away people excited to watch the new series.

The three-day delay for reviews or comments extends to series, movies, books, games, and shows. The Variety report quotes an Amazon representative, who stated the three-day delay would give them service time to determine if the reviews come from actual viewers or bots.

It was found that many bots take over the reviews section, bombarding it with negative comments. The Rings of Power series is one such series that's being targeted with negative comments and reviews. What's more, negative reviews on the inclusion of actors from underrepresented backgrounds have also been surfacing online.

Will It Stop Negative Reviews On The Rings Of Power?

Putting a three-day hold on reviews on Prime Video will only limit the negative comments for a while. Other dedicated platforms like Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb, and more are still active and are witnessing a steady stream of reviews, good and bad. Most of these platforms also have algorithms to check for verified reviews.

Moreover, social media sites like Twitter and Facebook are also hotspots for reviews and opinions. Hashtags with the series or movie name are often discussed, making it a trending topic on social media.

Presently, The Rings of Power is one of the highly rated series. Amazon clocked 25 million global views the day it premiered, making it the biggest debut for Amazon Prime Video to date. Yet, it hasn't stopped negative reviews and comments from flooding the platform. It remains to be seen if the three-day delay will have an impact on negative reviews.

