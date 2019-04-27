Amazon reportedly working on Amazon Music premium version News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Amazon to bring a high-end version of the current app.

Just days after launching its free, ad-supported music service, Amazon is reportedly working on a premium version of Amazon Music, which would bring high-end quality to its streaming. The new service is said to offer better than CD quality for the audiophiles.

Music Business Worldwide cites "high-placed music industry sources," who claim the new service will be introduced before the end of 2019 and likely cost around $15 per month.

"It's a better bit rate, better than CD quality," one source told the website. "Amazon is working on it as we speak: They're currently scoping out how much catalog they can get from everyone and how they'll ingest it."

This seems like a bold step from Amazon, but important at the same time, as it is far behind Apple Music and Spotify in the US. With the new service, it could garner a bigger user base.

The company recently launched its free music streaming service that allows users to access an ad-supported selection of audio tracks and stations without having to pay for Amazon Music. They no longer require to be an Amazon Prime member.

The service lets you listen to global hit and select popular stations. Amazon is taking a similar approach with Prime Music, which will allow access to 2 million songs to people subscribed to its annual membership. Amazon Music Unlimited, on the other hand, lets you access to 50 million tunes.