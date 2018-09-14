Apple HomePod gets new features like Siri integration, Spanish language and more

On September 12 Apple launched its most awaited iPhone for this year. Now the company is adding new features to its HomePod. Apple is improviApple HomePod gets new features like Siri integration, Spanish language and enhance the capabilities of the smart speaker to search by lyrics, set multiple timers, make and receive phone calls and more. The tech giant has also added support for Spanish in the United States, Spain and Mexico. Along with that, it has also expanded its support for Canadian French in Canada.

Here are the changes Apple added to its HomePod

Search by lyrics: In addition to asking Siri to play a particular song, artist or genre, now it's easy to ask Siri to "play the song that goes 'I'm a rebel just for kicks now." Now you can ask Siri

Set multiple timers: HomePod now supports multiple named timers. Set a timer for the cake, another one for lasagna and another one as a reminder to dim the lights - using just your voice.

Make and receive phone calls: Conveniently use HomePod to make and receive phone calls for crisp and clear audio quality. To make a call, simply ask Siri to call someone from Contacts or say the number to call. Incoming calls are automatically directed from iPhone to HomePod - just ask Siri to answer the phone - and for missed calls, it's as easy as asking, "Hey Siri, who just called?" Using the audio picker on iPhone, calls can be moved from HomePod to iPhone at any time.

Find My iPhone: The popular Apple Watch feature comes to HomePod, so users can ping any of their nearby devices to find them.

Siri Shortcuts: As Siri learns routines and suggests 'shortcuts' on iPhone and iPad, these same shortcuts are now accessible on HomePod. Personalizing shortcuts for HomePod with a series of tasks is easy with a new Shortcuts app. For example, "Hey Siri, good morning" could run a morning routine and order coffee from a coffee shop's app, turn on the kitchen lights from the Home app and share the first few calendar appointments for the day - all with one simple, customizable command.

