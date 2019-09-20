Just In
Apple Music Now Available For Amazon Alexa Devices
Amazon's voice assistant service Alexa has been constantly getting upgraded, ever since it launched. The brand has recently announced that the voice assistant will also interact in Hindi, apart from English, in India. But the company's breakthrough comes after it announced that Apple Music can be played on Alexa devices.
What More We Know
The Apple Music app is a storehouse of as much as 50 million songs. Using the app, users can ask Alexa to stream their favorite track out of these 50 million songs. Even the songs from languages such as Telugu, Bollywood, Tamil, Punjabi, and more can efficiently be played, by using a perfect sync between the Apple Music and Alexa.
Besides, the Apple Music's multi-room playback can get paired with the multi-room feature music feature in the Alexa app.
Availability
Earlier Apple Music on Alexa used to be available in 12 countries. And the recent inclusion is India which takes the count to 13. To use the music app, the users should either have their iPhones updated with the latest iOS 13. Or, Echo devices with the new version of the Alexa app.
It must be noted that the Apple Music will be competing directly with Amazon's own Prime Music service along with JioSaavn, Gaana, Hungama Music, and others on Alexa-enabled speakers.
How To Set Apple Music
To set Apple Music by default, the users should go to the default services of the Alexa app. The default services can be found by tapping settings and then Music. For unlinking, you will have to disable the Apple Music skill.
