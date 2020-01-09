Artificial Intelligence To Help Warner Bros Plan Budget For Its Films News oi-Vivek

Warner Bros, one of the biggest production houses in Hollywood has signed a deal with Cinelytic -- a company that manages projects using artificial intelligence. With this understanding, Warner Bros. can now use Cinelytic's data analysis to make major decisions while planning for a big-budget movie or a television series.

Cinelytic is a company that can evaluate the value of an artist and how much money a movie starring that specific artist can make at the box office, all using artificial intelligence. This is just a testament to the fact that AI is going to replace a lot of things in the future.

The company is just four years old and it has been building and improving the product over the last three years. The company raised a whopping $2.25 million in 2018 alone and also grabbed a couple of high-profile clients like Ingenious Media and Productivity Media, which are known for movies like Wind River and The Little Hours, respectively.

Though Warner Bros. might have additional parameters that will have a pivotal role in starting a new project, Cinelytic is expected to one of the key influencers and is expected to have a huge role while producing risky movies in low to medium budget.

Besides, Cinelytic is also expected to help Warner Bros. with the movie release times. Especially at film festivals and movie carnivals. According to a spokesperson, Cinelytic can calculate an evaluation of a film in just seconds using already existing data.

Though there are a lot of companies that can do these sorts of tasks, most of the studios still go by gut instinct. It might work sometimes and it might not in the remaining time. There is a lot of talk in the industry that AI will once completely replace humans. However, some believe that there is still a lot of things that AI is of no use. Ex: an AI can never take creative decisions, says Queisser.

