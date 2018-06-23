BenQ bring 4K quality sports-viewing experience with its TK800 Sports Projector

BenQ has unveiled their new Home Entertainment TK800 DLP sports projector in a new avatar. Giving today's sports fanatics, a 4K quality celebration, BenQ organized a live match viewing experience on the new TK800. This screening aimed at celebrating the FIFA fever around the world, and giving sports enthusiast a custom-tailored sports mode, with an easy setup flexibility.

The new 4K sports projector was put to test with a live match screening of FIFA match between Costa Rica & Brazil as the new TK800 can provide quality image because of the 4K upscaling function converting 1080p resolution into a 4K quality experience. BenQ TK800 with its unique "Sport mode" "Football mode" and high brightness of 3000AL, is ideal for a better image. The sports fanatics witnessed the first ever experience of a live match in 4K quality on the new BenQ TK800.

''Watching a sports match in 4K visuals with HDR with high resolution is a dream for any sports fanatic. With sports fever on rise currently, BenQ is ecstatic to bring 4K quality visuals with HDR, high brightness, and vivid colour to immerse gathered friends and family in the global spectacle with TK800. By giving first-hand experience our users is what makes the brand what it is today'', said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India.

Featuring true 4K, 3,840 x 2,160 UHD resolution with 8.3-million distinct pixels, the TK800 produces lifelike realism utilizing projector-optimised HDR to enhance brightness and contrast range with one-step image optimization and automatic HDR natural colour rendition. TK800 comes with a lamp life of up to 15000 hours, a first time ever in any Home Entertainment Projector. It is also supported by a 2 years onsite warranty across India.

Football Mode preserves natural skin tones, intensifies the vibrant colours of the lush green grass on the pitch while simultaneously enhancing the clarity of the announcer's commentary over the loud background noise of a cheering crowd in an open-air stadium.

Sport Mode is ideal for indoor sports and prioritizes realistic skin tones, enhancing wood tones as well as offering vivid reds combined with balanced green and blues. The acoustic clarity of a sports commentator's voice and other subtle details such as squeaking sneakers, referee whistles, and ice scraping under skates are retained and enhanced.

Powered by Digital Light Processing, the projection technology used in 90% of the world's digital cinemas, the TK800 delivers long-lasting picture quality with precise colors and razor-sharp clarity without maintenance or degradation. The TK800 is now available at a street price of Rs. 1.99 lacs.