BenQ introduces X12000H, its flagship 4K HDR home cinema projector

BenQ has introduced the ultimate digital home cinema projector X12000H, a successor of its flagship X12000 projector. Designed to enjoy theater-like image quality, the new X12000H delivers images through the exclusive CimenaticColor technology, which utilizes optimal colors to achieve super wide DCI-P3 color space and contrast quality with over 8.3 million razor-sharp pixels.

A true 4K UHD projector, X12000H utilizes DLP 4K UHD DMD's 4.15 million micromirrors and the fast switching speed as well as the advanced image processing capability of the DLP 4K UHD chipset to achieve CTA's 4K UHD specification facilitating an unforgettable viewing experience that guarantees to leave strong impressions on audiences.

With DLP dominating over 50% worldwide projector market share, BenQ is the #1 bestselling DLP projector brand, delivering unmatched world-class performance.

Key features of BenQ X12000H include:

High Precision 14-Element 6-Group Lens Array

The super-high resolution 14-element lens array is structured into six groups with a metal barrel and cell framework, far outshining 1080p projector technology with greater light penetration for long-lasting 4K intensity and heart-stopping color performance, clarity, as well as sharpness across the entire screen.

Hyper-Realistic Video Quality with HDR-PRO

HDR-PROTM , as BenQ's exclusive projector-optimized HDR technology, supercharged by both HDR10 and HLG support and equipped with BenQ's exclusive Auto HDR Color Rendition and Cinema-Optimized technology, offers greater brightness, contrast range, and image optimization in a single step, bringing out every detail in 4K video content.

DCI-P3 Color Rivaling Digital Cinemas

X12000H combines ColorSpark HLD LEDs and proprietary BenQ CinematicColor Technology to reach American film industry's super wide DCI-P3 color space, covering far greater visible spectrum than Rec. 709. With DCI-P3, X12000H perfectly reproduces authentic cinematic quality with both high brightness and precise color accuracy as to how the directors have originally envisioned.

Balance Brightness and Color

X12000H's exclusive CinematicColor Technology harnesses wider color gamut and higher brightness ColorSpark HLD LEDs to produce the expansive DCI-P3 color gamut which equals the high standards of commercial digital cinema, striking a perfect balance between high brightness and cinematic color.

CinemaMaster Video+ for Majestic Scenes

CinemaMaster Video+ turns any room into a world-class home theater with video-enhancing technologies, ensuring that even the most critical movie enthusiasts will be satisfied.

True Zoom

With the ability to adjust focus automatically regardless of screen size variations, X12000H's True Zoom system adjusts automatically to follow focus adjustments, optimizing the zoom ratio to deliver visually perfect focus without blemish.

The three focusing lens groups adjust simultaneously with the zoom lens group to negate any curved field for immaculate cinematic performance and high-precision clarity at every corner of the image.

The projector is priced at Rs 5 lakhs and is being showcased for the first time in India at the What Hi-Fi Show, in Bangalore from August 31- September 02, 2018.