BenQ launches a 4K HDR eye-care monitor for gaming

BenQ has launched the BenQ EL2870U, the first 4K UHD monitor with 1ms response time designed specifically for eye-care. The BenQ EL2870U eye-care monitor features High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology to increase the overall dynamic range between true black and bright white to duplicate what your eyes see in the natural world. The BenQ EL2870U is available at a price of Rs 35,000 on Amazon India.

Enhanced with the 4K Ultra High Definition resolution offered on the EL2870U, users will experience clarity of fine details and textures, and enhanced screen real estate for visual-intensive work.

EL2870U displays High Dynamic Range for high brightness with contrast for deep blacks and wide color range for intense video performance. Moreover, it also offers features dedicated to offer a premium 4K Gaming experience. The incredibly fast 1ms Gray-To-Gray (GTG) response time on the EL2870U ensures a much more responsive and fluent in-game experience than a traditional 4K Television, particularly noticeable in first person shooter games.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Cinema HDR Mode increase the overall dynamic range between true black and bright white to resemble what your eyes see in the natural world.

To view HDR content, please use the provided HDMI cable, a high speed HDMI cable, or premium high speed HDMI certified cable.

HDR function supports HDR 10 content.

For Non-HDR content, users can also activate HDR mode. The EL2870U will provide emulated HDR performance for a better viewing experience.

AMD FreeSync technology eliminates image tearing, broken frames, and choppy gameplay for incredibly fluid gaming. Super-fast 1ms GTG response eliminates motion smear for smooth video and gaming. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions render flawlessly without lag or ghosting. Enjoy immersive gaming and video entertainment without delay.

BenQ's exclusive Brightness Intelligence Plus (B.I.+) technology in the EL2870U detects ambient brightness and color temperature to adjust display settings to deliver balanced brightness and color temperature to match the environment. B.I.+ technology effectively adjusts the brightness of the monitor to avoid overexposure and enhance details in dark areas.

Furthermore, BenQ's EL2870U is also equipped with exclusive eye-care technologies to reduce eye fatigue for user comfort, enhanced productivity, and workplace safety during extended use. The adjusted brightness and color tone can reduce eyestrain due to the harsh contract and increase productivity and eye comfort.