BenQ launches new solutions for the corporate boardroom & retail sectors

BenQ, a provider of visual display solutions, unveiled its new product range of solutions including the latest range of laser projectors, digital signages and interactive flat panels for various segments such as business, home, and retail.

BenQ launched WDC20 a plug-and-play presentation system that wirelessly connects a user's computer to a central display or projector. InstaShow WDC20 is the latest addition to the wireless meeting collaboration system solutions by BenQ.

Addition to this, BenQ also unveiled its new LU951ST BlueCore laser projector for Flexible Short Throw Installations which is the latest addition to its BlueCore range projectors. BenQ LU951ST delivers WUXGA images with DLP picture quality, with 20,000 hours of guaranteed maintenance-free high brightness output from its BlueCore laser light source.

Featuring just-right installation flexibility of highly adjustable horizontal and vertical lens shift, big zoom, 360o projection, and digital image resizing with memory, LU951ST transforms compact venues into exhibitions with short throw projection. And with HDMI out, LU951ST is perfect for multiple screen displays and unique applications.

BenQ also unveiled its latest laser projector BenQ LK990, which is designed for fixed installation environment with high ambient light to display high-quality visual entertainment contents. The only fixed lens laser 6000 lumens in projector offers true 4KHDR, creating true-to-life details and vivid color for the audience.

Key features of the new products include:

Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (Patterned Smart Optical Film/Glass)

PDLC are designed to maintain privacy and see-through capability. A PDLC offers both a clear projection effect and translucent projection effect. Ideal to use for meeting room-partition-wall to provide the all-in-one function of privacy, see-through and projection screen. The products can instantly change from opaque to transparent mode by simply switching the power on and is able to bring the benefits of privacy protection, UV block, and heat block.

WUXGA Installation Laser Projector with 5000 Lumens | LU951ST



With an impressive WUXGA (1920 x 1200) native resolution that far exceeds Full HD 1080p, BenQ LU951ST BlueCore laser projector offers greater details and stunning image clarity when projecting high-resolution images. LU951ST laser projector creates strikingly clear images with stratospherically high 100,000:1 native contrast ratio for truly deep blacks, vivid rich colors and resume from blanking in true black for flexible performance capability.

BenQ laser projectors are based on the absolute reliability of the 1-chip DLP design. The highly durable DLP chip can last over 100,000 hours without degradation, ensuring true-to-life colors and pristinely legible text over countless uses.

InstaShow WDC20 - Wireless Presentation Solution Scalability: One Button to Start Full HD Wireless Presentations

Enhancing corporate efficiency and agility, the InstaShow WDC20 is compatible with all mobile devices along with operating systems, and any display with an HDMI port including BenQ's projectors, interactive flat panels, and monitors, making it an ideal presentation solution for any meeting room or collaboration space.

Featuring True Plug-n-play and AES 128-bit security encryption, the new InstaShow WDC20 is a wireless presentation device that ushers opportunities in network collaboration without additional facility investment or training. The new InstaShow WDC20 supports mobile devices and up to four different split screens. The new feature greatly improves working efficiency between colleagues. It will be available from November 2018.