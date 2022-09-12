Blaupunkt 4K QLED TVs Launched Google TV Support on Flipkart; Features, Price, Offers News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Blaupunkt is a well-known brand in India, offering a wide range of products in the audio segment. The brand has expanded further with the launch of new 4K OLED Google TVs. The new smart TVs are available in three sizes and feature 60-Watt dynamic sound output. The new Blaupunkt 4K OLED TVs will be available at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Blaupunkt 4K OLED TVs Features

To recall, the brand had previously launched a range of smartphones in 2021 and is getting new variants again this year. The new Blaupunkt 4K OLED TVs are available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch variants. The new smart TVs feature 60W speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The brand claims the technology offers 360- degree surround sound that will provide a theatre-like experience at home. More importantly, the new Blaupunkt 4K OLED TVs offer Google TV support. It also provides Far Field Voice Control with Google Assistant which makes the entire process seamless and hands-free.

The Blaupunkt Google QLED TV also offers a revamped interface that aims to make the entire experience hassle-free. The brand claims that users can easily navigate through the enormous apps and streaming platforms, offered by Google TV and its voice assistant feature.

Up front, the new Blaupunkt Google QLED TV offers 1.1 billion colors, HDR 10+, a 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker with four installed speakers, and DTS TruSurround sound technology with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus.

As far as the design is concerned, the new smart TVs from Blaupunkt flaunt a bezel-less and Airslim design. The TVs also pack the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, and dual band Wi-Fi. To note, the 50-inch and 55-inch models feature 550 nits of brightness wherein the 65-inch model offers 600 nits of peak brightness.

Users also get 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a Digital Noise Filter, QLED Panel, a voice-enabled remote with far-field voice control with Google Assistant, dedicated shortcut keys on the remote, and more than 10,000 apps.

Blaupunkt 4K QLED TVs Price In India

The new Blaupunkt 4K QLED TV 50-inch model is priced at Rs. 36,999. The 55-inch TV is priced at Rs 44,999 and the 65-inch variant costs Rs. 62,999. The new smart TVs will be available exclusively on Flipkart and can include exciting bank offers at the upcoming Big Billion Days sale.

