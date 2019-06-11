How To Get 5% Cashback From Sony on Bravia TVs News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching 75-inch 4K HDR LED Smart Android TV for Rs 4,49,990 in the country, Sony India is now planning to encash the wave of cricket world cup season by selling large screen TV.

The company has introduced 5 percent additional cashback offers, on its large screen TV including the A8F, X95G, and X9000F.

The offer will be valid from mid-May 2019 to mid-July 2019. Sony will also be offering 12/4 and 18/4 EMI schemes with select banks as part of the cricket world cup season.

Sachin Rai, Head of BRAVIA business, Sony India said, "We will provide an on-ground like match viewing experience to cricket lovers. We are committed to offering Sony's premium experience to the largest possible base of cricket fans and are offering easy finance, EMI and cashback offer to enable more customers to choose a Sony this cricket world cup season."

He further said, "Over the last few years, we have been honored to be the first choice of all cricket and sports fans in India. With our impressive television line-up backed by consumer promotion offers and marketing campaign, we aim to double our sales of large-screen television this cricket world cup."

Sony is offering the Bravia A8F TV at a starting price of Rs 1,99,990 for the 55-inch model while the 65-inch variant comes in for Rs 2,99,990. The A8F TV comes with an OLED display, 4K HDR X1 Extreme Processor and Android TV interface.

While Bravia X95G TV ( 75- inch model) will be available at Rs.4,49,990. This TV features Picture Processor X1, realism, Multi-Audio and X-Wide Angle.

Furthermore, Sony is also selling the Bravia X9000F at a starting price of Rs 1,29,990 for the 55-inch model, the 65-inch and 85-inch Bravia X9000F TVs will be available for Rs 2,29,990 and Rs 9,99,990 respectively.

The TVs comes with a Full Array LED panel with Local Dimming, 4K HDR X1 Extreme processor, and X-Motion Clarity.

Sony Party Speakers MHC-V82D, MHC-V72D, MHC-V42D and MHC-V02

Sony has recently refreshed its range of Party speakers with four new models, MHC-V82D, MHC-V72D, MHC-V42D, and MHC-V02.

MHC-V82D and MHC-V72D boast of 360-degree surround sound feature which is capable of filling large party spaces, providing a fully encapsulating the party experience. Each speaker comes with rear tweeters, angled speakers and a spread sound generator.

MHC-V82D and MHC-V72D also have a 360-degree party light feature, this means that the whole space is lit with immersive lighting. The MHC-V42D can brighten smaller party spaces with its new wider-angle party lights. In all the three models (V82D, V72D, and V42D) lighting syncs to the beat, creating an incredible ambiance at your party.

The party speakers come with splash proof top panel with LED touch and motion control. With the new gesture control, including the new vertical style gesture to change the music and mic pitch.