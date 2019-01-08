CES 2019: Samsung debuts next-gen family hub refrigerator

Samsung has unveiled the next generation of its Family Hub refrigerator, aiming to bring the family together in the kitchen while freeing users up to focus on what's important to them.

The Family Hub offers the simplified connectivity the family members to interact in a personalized way. Family Hub also helps foster food management and connected home experience.

Samsung's smart assistant Bixby allows for a smarter, hands-free, more personalized way to use the Family Hub. Users can ask Bixby for their Morning Brief, the weather, or top news. All of this appears on the Family Hub screen so they can see as well as hear it. And through Bixby's voice ID technology, each family member's voice is distinguished, so everyone can get tailored information for their individual needs.

Users can also search for a plane ticket through Expedia, call an Uber and pre-set the oven temperature just by talking to the Family Hub. With the integration of SmartThings, owners can now see and control hundreds of Samsung and third-party smart home devices right from the refrigerator screen and by voice with Bixby.

Moreover, the new Family Board screen acts as a digital bulletin board in which members can easily stick notes and photos and even doodle right on the screen. Users can now have a devoted screen to share photos, messages and memories on their fridge, and are able to customize their photos with different photo styles, add handwritten notes and stickers.

As for the food management, the Family Hub enables a user to create better and healthier meals with Meal Planner, which customizes recipes based on food preferences, dietary needs and the items in the fridge. In 2019, Samsung will expand the Family Hub platform across more models.