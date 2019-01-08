CES 2019: Samsung launches a massive 98-inch QLED 8K TV

Samsung, at CES 2019, unveiled its TV lineup for this year including the QLED-based Q900 series that has a range of 8K models headlined by a massive, 98-inch variant. The lineup also includes a 65'', 75'', 82'', and 85-inch sets.

The new Q900 TVs leverage a Quantum Processor 8K chip that has advanced AI-based technology to bring media from several sources on the 8K display. That's hard to believe, for instance, improving a 720p video to 8K will be a tough task. Also, there's no 8K-native content available as yet, the scaling should be really good.

The 8K resolution has 16x more pixels than Full HD, and 4x more than 4K Ultra HD. With more than 33 million pixels, QLED 8K Q900R can deliver crisp detail, even in super big screen sizes. The Quantum HDR shows the smallest details in every scene with depth, making the 8K experience even better.

On the software front, the TV offers a Universal Guide that has improved AI to find content based on your preferences. The new Bixby now has support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls. What's more interesting, the TV lineup also supports Apple iTunes and AirPlay 2.

Besides, the AI Sound matches each scene with optimal sound quality. Hear a pin drop from your favorite movie or the crowd roar in the stands. Also, with Ambient Mode, QLED 8K can mimic the wall pattern behind it to help blend in; plus overlay decorative art, personal photos or helpful information.

The company is yet to announce the pricing, but it's certain that the 98-inch version would be priced heftily. What remains to be seen is whether the company price the smaller version affordable or not.