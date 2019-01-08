ENGLISH

CES 2019: Samsung showcases new digital cockpit for connected driving

Samsung brings new tech for a safer driving experience.

    Samsung and HARMAN have revealed the next iteration of their innovative Digital Cockpit platform at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019. The Digital Cockpit 2019 presents an enriched automotive experience that heightens personalization, connectivity, and safety throughout a suite of IoT solutions.

     

    For 2019, the Digital Cockpit has increased the number of displays from three to six, offering infotainment options to more of the car's passenger. Additionally, independent Passenger Display, two Rear Seat Displays also have been added. The Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and Occupant Monitoring System (OMS) recognizes registered drivers and passengers, adjusting the environment - such as screen settings and seat position - to provide an experience personalized to their tastes.

    Three screens in the front of the Digital Cockpit show the driver important information and settings. The Cluster Display in front of the driver shows crucial driving information, such as the speed and oil gauge, with a layout that changes according to the driver's preference.

    Between the driver and the front passenger is the Center Information Display shows Bixby and SmartThings services for cars, as well as basic apps, like navigation and music. Below that is the Control Display, a screen that oversees a host of functions, including air conditioning and sound volume, and can also be used to set the functions on the knobs of the Digital Cockpit.

    With new Bixby, the conversational AI platform allows drivers and passengers to control their third-party apps - as well as automotive-optimized functions - hands-free inside the car.

