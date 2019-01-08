CES 2019: TCL unveils 75-inch 6-series Roku TV and a soundbar

The yearly technology trade show- CES 2019 has kicked off in the Las Vegas, Nevada. The technology companies are showcasing the best of hardware and software products that will shape up the technology market in the coming years.

Chinese tech giant- TCL kicked off the CES 2019 with a massive 75-inch TV. The new TV has been unveiled under the company's 6-Series lineup of 4K HDR Roku TVs. Running on Roku's software, the new TV from TCL will offer full support for Dolby Vision and HDR10.

The 75-inch 6-Series TV from TCL comes equipped with full-array local dimming technology. There are 160 local dimming zones in the new TV which are much higher when compared to TCL's 55-inch (95 local dimming zones) 65-inch TV (120 local dimming zones). The more the number of local dimming zones, the TV produces deeper blacks and better contrast. The new TV will be sold via BestBuy in the US market.

The new TCL TV is going to available in the US market at slightly less than $1,800. The 75-inch TCL TV will come with three HDMI ports and will offer all other latest connectivity features. Interestingly, TCL has a surprise for the US market. The company will launch an 8K Roku TV by the end of 2019.

Besides the massive 75-inch TV, TCL has also forayed into soundbars category with the launch of Alto 5 and Alto 7. The soundbars are designed for 43-inch and 55-inches TVs respectively. The Alto series soundbars from TCL feature wireless subwoofer connects with Bluetooth and features a multitude of customized sound modes for movies and music playback. There's no such information regarding the availability of TCL's massive smart TVs in the market other than the US for now.

Besides TCL, other manufacturers are also expected to unveil big-screen TVs at the ongoing yearly technology trade show in Las Vegas. Stay tuned on Gizbot for more updates on CES 2019.