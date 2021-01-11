CES 2021: TCL Announces Mini LED, QLED, 4K HDR TVs And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Due to the pandemic, CES 2021 (Consumer Electronics Show) is being hosted completely digitally. In 2018, TCL showcased its first Mini-LED products, and this year the company has announced next-gen ODZero Mini-LED Technology, TVs, and more. The lineup of the announced TVs includes 4K Mini LED TV C825, TCL 4K QLED TV C725, TCL 4K HDR TV P725. Besides, the company has announced that TCL's TVs will support Google TV UI in 2021.

TCL 4K Mini LED C825

The 4K Mini LED C825 has a 120Hz MEMC and 120Hz low reverse display. The company executive also mentions that the TCL 4K Mini LED C825 is aimed at sports and gaming enthusiasts. It also features straight down backlight mode reducing the grain size of traditional LED to 100 ~200 μ.

Moreover, the Mini LED C825 comes with Quantum Dot Display technology, Dolby Vision HDR imaging technology, and Dolby Vision IQ. Additionally, it has a 4-way HDMI 2.1 port, VRR, ALLM, eARC, WiFi6, and low input lag to give gamers a smoother experience. There is also a magnetic split-type camera 4M Pixel for superior video call experiences.

TCL 4K QLED TV C725

The TCL 4K QLED TV C725 comes with a nearly 100% ultra-high color gamut (DCI-P3) and it uses Quantum Dot Display technology which offers more vibrant and diverse colors. Also, there is a Dolby Vision ultra-vivid picture and Dolby Atmos. Further, it supports MEMC and HDMI 2.1 port and you can also enjoy Google Duo and unlimited content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

TCL 4K HDR TV P725

The P725 4K HDR TV is the last in line which comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology. It also features silky-smooth MEMC motion picture processing which delivers crisper, no-blurring, and stable images. Apart from these, the company has launched a slew of products including smartphones, wireless headphones, tablets, and more.

