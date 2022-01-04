CES 2022: LG TVs Promise To Fix One Of OLED's Biggest Downfalls, Promote Gaming News oi-Megha Rawat

At CES, LG is revising its OLED TV series, and while the underlying technology hasn't changed much, the company's 2022 lineup has a few new features. The G2 and the C2 TV series, which include OLED Evo, LG's latest generation of self-emissive pixel technology, promise to improve on what is already a leading display technology by delivering increased brightness.

LG claims that improved heat dissipation and advanced algorithms are responsible for this.OLED displays have perfect black levels, vibrant colors, and high contrast ratios, but they are not as bright as LCD displays. In recent years, panel producers have made significant progress in making OLED TVs more visible in bright environments, and LG claims to have taken yet another large step ahead.

Aside from the visual improvements, LG's flagship G2 series now includes a 97-inch model as well as a new 83-inch variant. The C-series TVs, which are cheaper, take the opposite approach, adding the "world's first" 42-inch OLED TV to a lineup of six sizes ranging from 32 to 83 inches. Although we haven't seen the new TVs in person, LG claims that the C series features thinner bezels than previous models.

Other changes are less noticeable. The TVs now have an Alpha 9 Gen 5 CPU, which LG claims employs deep learning to increase upscaling speed and give images a more "3D" look, as well as better virtual surround sound. This is the kind of thing that sounds great in a press release but must be seen to be believed.

LG's Smart TV platform is also getting some notice. WebOS 22 introduces personal profiles, allowing you to see only the streaming services you use, rather than what your roommates are watching. It'll also give you more personalized recommendations, so you won't see anything on Apple TV+ if all you want to do is watch Ted Lasso over and over again.

LG's OLED Specifications

Some TVs come with Chromecast built-in, but LG takes a different approach with NFC Magic Tap, a function that allows you to mirror the screen of your smartphone. This isn't a new specification, but you can now use wifi to mirror cable or satellite programs from one LG TV to another. A feature dubbed "Always Ready" is also new to the 2022 TVs, and it allows you to display artwork, a clock, or play music by pushing the power button on the LG remote.

Support for Matter, the new smart home standard designed to make all of your smart gadgets compatible, is maybe more essential than any of these new capabilities. Apple, Amazon, Samsung, and Google are all on board with Matter, which allows you to control your gadgets through a single interface. LG's TVs are among the finest for gamers using the most recent consoles, and the new models will include the ability to choose between game-specific features and settings, such as G-Sync, FreeSync, and VRR, from the TV's Game Optimizer Menu.

A new Dark Room Mode is available in this menu, which changes the screen brightness according to the illumination in your area. LG is also increasing its QNED miniLED TV collection, which employs the company's Quantum Dot NanoCell technology. Although these panels do not provide perfect blacks or infinite contrast ratios, they are substantially brighter than OLED and do not cause burn-in. However, not every QNED TV will use miniLED technology.

Best Mobiles in India