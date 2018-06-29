CloudWalker unveils 4K Ready Full HD Smart TVs, price starts at Rs. 14,990

Smart TV segment is growing exponentially in the Indian market. Consumers now have options to buy wide-screen LED and OLED panels in multiple price segments that can easily turn their living room into a private theatre. While the high-end segment is mostly dominated by leaders in display segment such as LG, Samsung and Sony, the budget and mid-range market offers smart TVs from Xiaomi, Panasonic, Micromax, etc.

CloudWalker Streaming Technologies, a tech start-up from Mumbai is also trying to make a mark in the booming Indian smart TV market. The tech start-up is working to create digital eco-systems for large format screens directly through smart TVs or through conversion of existing TVs into smart TVs. The brand has announced the launch of Cloud TV X2, which is touted as India's First 4K Ready Full HD Smart TV. The latest offering by CloudWalker will enable users to play 4K content on Full HD Smart TV.

Android 7.0 and an in-house Content Discovery Engine

Powered by Android 7.0 Nougat OS with Quad-core ARM cortex processor, 1GB RAM, and 8 GB ROM, the TV is said to deliver a quick interface during operations, enabling faster performance during multi-tasking and a responsive user-interface. Furthermore, the brand has said that the TV will extend a Made-In-India Content Discovery Engine that is intelligent enough to automatically curate thousands of hours of trending digital content & apps on TV. This sounds quite interesting as consumers are largely shifting from cable and Dish TV to online streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, etc. A dedicated in-house online streaming ecosystem can deliver better video content tailored to the needs of Indian consumers.

Regular Software updates

CloudWalker TVs are equipped with 20W sound with in-built box Speakers and will come with Free Lifetime subscription to MovieBox App. The start-up promises to deliver regular Software updates via OTA and will also allow users to create personalized user profiles. The TVs enable wireless media sharing from mobile phone to the TV, mirror the mobile screen to TV & vice versa and will also allow you to use a mobile phone as a remote, Air mouse or wireless keyboard with the CShare mobile remote app.

Air-Mouse for easy access to features

The 4K ready TV is said to allow downloads and can also play popular Android Apps on the big screen. The TVs will also allow side-loading of apps from the browser to enjoy the content of your choice from thousands of apps available on the internet. All these functions can be accessed with the new Super Remote with in-built Air mouse for a simple point & click navigation.

XLuminous Display panels

CloudWalker TVs will feature XLuminous display panels and will be available from 32 to 55 inches in Full HD and HD Ready resolutions starting from Rs. 14,990 onwards. Other important features include box speakers and in-built Wi-Fi. The company offers Smart LED TVs, Basic TVs & Streaming devices across online & offline channels. As far as after sale service is concerned, the brand is promising customer support across the country along with warranty program.

The new TVs from CloudWalker will compete against the recently launched Xiaomi MI TVs that are very well received by Indian consumers. Besides, CloudWalker TVs will also compete with smart TVs from Intex, Kodak, Micromax and other brands selling smart TVs in the affordable price category.