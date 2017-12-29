Creative Muvo 1c and Chrono Bluetooth speakers launched starting from Rs. 3,499

Creative Technology that is known for its range of speakers has announced the launch of a portable speaker called Creative Muvo 1c. This is a palm-sized Bluetooth speaker priced at Rs. 3,499 and will go on sale by the end of this month via Flipkart.

The Creative Muvo 1c Bluetooth speaker comes with the IP66 rating that makes it resistant to water splashes and dust. There is a couple of pro-tuned drivers with a passive radiator as well. It features an oversized radiator in order to enhance the bass production. There is a full-range speaker driver along with the radiator to deliver a surround sound experience to the users.

The Muvo 1c can deliver stereo sound through Stereo Wireless Link technology and allows users to connect up to two Muvo 1c speakers to get a wider and louder output. It can also be converted into a speakerphone and help users attend the calls that they receive in between music playback. There is a 3.5mm AUX-in connector and a micro USB port as well. The Bluetooth speaker's battery is touted to deliver up to six hours of battery life to it on a single charge.

The speaker works with the Sound Blaster Connect app available for download on both Android and iOS devices. The app lets users view, browse, and play songs stored in the microSD card that is inserted into the speaker. There is also a Sound Blaster Control Panel software for the Windows PCs and Mac devices to customize the audio based on EQ settings and acoustic profiles.

Along with the Muvo 1c, the company has also announced another Bluetooth speaker called Creative Chrono priced at Rs. 5,999. This one comes with the Radio alarm clock feature and has the IPX5 rating for splash resistance. There is a full-range driver and passive radiator in this one too. The Creative Chrono speaker is said to deliver a battery life of up to eight hours. Otherwise, this speaker has a microSD card supporting MP3, FLAC and WAV formats, supports the Sound Blaster Connect app and used as a speakerphone.

The major difference between the Muvo 1c and Chrono speakers are the presence of an LED digital clock display with customizable alarm functionality and built-in FM tuner with up to 50 station presets in the Creative Chrono.