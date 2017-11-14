Daiwa launches D32C4S Smart TV in India at just Rs. 15,490

Daiwa has just announced the launch of its new 32-inch Smart TV "D32C4S", which comes with a host of functionalities, impressive picture quality, and an ultra-slim design.

It is priced at Rs. 15,490 and is available on leading online stores including Amazon, Flipkart, ShopClues etc. The TV also comes with an option of 2 years warranty. Additionally, after purchasing the TV, it can also be registered on 'My Daiwa' service app for extended warranty and after Sales benefits. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

The Daiwa D32C4S Smart TV is fitted with a 32-inch HD display with the screen resolution of 1366×768 pixels. The display delivers a superior picture quality with enhanced color and contrast.

Running on Android OS, this newly launched TV is powered by a dual-core processor. There is 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage space that offers a seamless experience due to the quick response time.

With built-in Wi-Fi support, Daiwa D32C4S Smart TV is also pre-loaded with several apps including Netflix, YouTube to name a few. The TV shuts the application running in the background when not in use, which frees the RAM and enhances the overall performance at the same time.

Audio is one of the most significant parts when you are watching something important. The latest offering from Daiwa is equipped with 2×10W in-built 'Box' speakers. There are 5 different music modes to choose from. In addition, you can also connect your LED TV with Sound Bar or AV receiver through HDMI cable with the help of ARC Function.

The Daiwa D32C4S Smart TV offers many connectivity options including HDMI, 2USB, and CO-AX output port. So you can easily connect your TV to any other devices for the top-notch viewing experience.

The TV is also tagged with a remote that has a built-in mouse.

The Daiwa D32C4S Smart TV also has the screen Mirroring Technology for seamlessly transferring the content from your phone to the TV. Lastly, the TV comes with an Energy Saving mode.