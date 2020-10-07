Dell Slim Soundbar With Magnetic Attachment To Enhance PC Gaming Experience News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Dell - most commonly associated with laptops and PCs, has ventured into audio units. The latest Dell Slim Soundbar is sweeping headlines as the world's thinnest and slimmest soundbar unit. The new soundbar was announced alongside UltraSharp and P-series monitors to make a perfect combo.

Dell Slim Soundbar Price, Availablity

The Dell Slim Soundbar with the model number SB521A is currently available worldwide, including the Indian market. The lightweight soundbar ships for Rs. 4,899 and can be purchased online via the official Dell India site. The soundbar unit is also available at select Dell retail outlets.

Dell Slim Soundbar Features

One of the unique features of the Dell Slim Soundbar is its built-in magnetic attachment. It helps easily attach to the underside of your viewing screen. Dell notes the magnetic tape of the soundbar easily attached to UltraSharp and P-series monitors, making it ideal for gaming or other audio-visual entertainment.

Going into the details, the Dell Slim Soundbar measures 11.73-inch x 071-inch x 0.95-inch and weighs 114g - which indeed makes it the slimmest and most lightweight soundbar. The audio details of the unit pack a 3.6W RMS speaker that can deliver a wide frequency response range of 180Hz to 20kHz. There is also an in-built amplifier for enhanced audio output.

A USB Type-A port helps connect and create an interface for plug-and-play with compatible monitors. The built-in security chain further helps keep it in place with the connected device. Dell notes that the new Slim Soundbar is designed for Dell P2721Q, P3221D, P3421W, UltraSharp U2421E monitors.

Dell Slim Soundbar: What We Think

Dell has been aggressively pushing new devices dedicated to gaming. Be it new game-centric laptops or large monitors, Dell has a strong foothold. The new Dell Slim Soundbar further amplifies the company's position in gaming. The sleek and lightweight design further enhances the design, making it portable as well. Plus, the magnetic attachment is also a nice touch. For those looking to set up a new gaming unit, the Dell Slim Soundbar makes a nice addition without drilling a hole in your pocket.

