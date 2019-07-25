Detel Launches 65-inch 4K TV For Rs. 57,999 In India: Features, Price, Specs, And More News oi-Vivek

Detel, the brand that associates itself with feature phones and televisions, has launched a new 65-inch (DI65SKA) Android-powered smart television with 4K resolution IPS panel. We have witnessed a lot of 4K smart TVs launches in India, with a starting price of Rs. 25,000 from brands like Xiaomi, TCL, Kodak, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the latest offering from Detel.

Hardware Specifications

The smart TV comes with a 65-inch edge-to-edge display with 3840 X 2160p resolution, accompanied by dual 10W speakers. The company claims that the display goes up to 350 nits of brightness, offering 20,00,000:1 contrast ratio.

The smart TV offers 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage and is based on a forked variant of Android OS. However, the company has not mentioned the exact version. As per the I/O goes, the TV has dual HDMI ports, dual USB ports, and a headphone jack.

The company claims that the television comes pre-installed with apps like YouTube, Amazon Prime Videos, Hotstar, and Netflix. The remote also has a dedicated Netflix button for easier access. But, it's unclear whether Netflix supports 4K HDR streaming, as the device needs to get certified from Netflix to do so.

Price And Availability

The 65-inch 4K smart television from Detel retails for Rs. 57,999 and is currently available via various online channels like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and Detel India's website. The television will also go on sale via offline stores by August 2019.

Buy the Detel (DI65SKA) 65-inch 4K smart TV here

Our Opinion On the 65-inch Smart Television From Detel

The 65-inch smart television from Detel is one of the most affordable 65-inch televisions in the country. Detel has launched a lot of affordable televisions, and the latest entrant is one of the most expensive products from the company.

Best Mobiles in India