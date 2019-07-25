Just In
- 12 min ago Airtel Offers 33GB Additional Data Benefit At Rs. 399: How To Claim
- 1 hr ago Vivo Z1 Pro Next Flash Sale On July 26 At 12 PM - Price And Launch Offers
- 1 hr ago Redmi’s 64MP Camera Smartphone To Feature Quad-Camera Setup
- 1 hr ago Vodafone Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan Revised To Offer 547.5GB Data For 365 Days
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Jaguar J-Pace Flagship SUV Under Development Will Also Come With An Electric Variant
- Movies Neetu Kapoor Says 'FaceApp Is So Exaggerated'; Takes Hubby Rishi Kapoor's Help To Prove It!
- News MS Dhoni to join his Army battalion in Kashmir from July 31-Aug 15
- Finance Debt Funds You Can Bet For Different Goals
- Sports ISL Transfer Watch: Kerala Blasters sign goalkeeper TP Rehenesh from NorthEast United
- Lifestyle Woman Almost Died After Uterus Ripped Open On Water Slide
- Education Fake University List In India 2019: UGC Releases 23 Fake Universities
- Travel Monsoon-Perfect Beaches Other Than Goa
Detel Launches 65-inch 4K TV For Rs. 57,999 In India: Features, Price, Specs, And More
Detel, the brand that associates itself with feature phones and televisions, has launched a new 65-inch (DI65SKA) Android-powered smart television with 4K resolution IPS panel. We have witnessed a lot of 4K smart TVs launches in India, with a starting price of Rs. 25,000 from brands like Xiaomi, TCL, Kodak, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the latest offering from Detel.
Hardware Specifications
The smart TV comes with a 65-inch edge-to-edge display with 3840 X 2160p resolution, accompanied by dual 10W speakers. The company claims that the display goes up to 350 nits of brightness, offering 20,00,000:1 contrast ratio.
The smart TV offers 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage and is based on a forked variant of Android OS. However, the company has not mentioned the exact version. As per the I/O goes, the TV has dual HDMI ports, dual USB ports, and a headphone jack.
The company claims that the television comes pre-installed with apps like YouTube, Amazon Prime Videos, Hotstar, and Netflix. The remote also has a dedicated Netflix button for easier access. But, it's unclear whether Netflix supports 4K HDR streaming, as the device needs to get certified from Netflix to do so.
Price And Availability
The 65-inch 4K smart television from Detel retails for Rs. 57,999 and is currently available via various online channels like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and Detel India's website. The television will also go on sale via offline stores by August 2019.
Buy the Detel (DI65SKA) 65-inch 4K smart TV here
Our Opinion On the 65-inch Smart Television From Detel
The 65-inch smart television from Detel is one of the most affordable 65-inch televisions in the country. Detel has launched a lot of affordable televisions, and the latest entrant is one of the most expensive products from the company.
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,999
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
13,999
-
9,999
-
15,470
-
5,799
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
11,160
-
999
-
3,000
-
18,999
-
19,225
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
35,999
-
19,000
-
22,000
-
14,000