Dyson showcases its premium Air purifiers in India, sale starts in January 2018

If there's any technology trend or a product that has rapidly gained momentum in the Indian market in last one year, it has to be Air Purifiers. People have started showing interest in the product category seeing the worsening situation of growing air pollution in India. Furthermore, the recent sightings of thick smog blanket shrouding Delhi NCR region have made air purifiers a talk of the town.

That said, India and especially the northern regions of the country have become a potential ground for air purifier manufacturers to market and sell their products. Domestic and international brands are offering products starting as low as Rs. 8,000 to as high as Rs. 1.5 lakhs.

The most recent one to join the league is UK-based technology company Dyson Ltd. The brand recently showcased its Pure Cool Link air purifiers in India which will start selling in the first quarter of the year 2018. Dyson's premium products are performance driven and focus on user experience, however their steep price can prove deal breaker for the brand in the price-conscious Indian market.

If Dyson manages to price its offerings aggressively in India, the brand can do very well and can be a problem for other brands active in respective categories.

Pure Cool Link Air Purifiers The brand has made its India debut with the announcement of company's premium Pure Cool Link air purifiers. Equipped with Intelligent purification and air multiplier technology, Dyson air purifiers are said to automatically capture gases and 99.95% of fine particles such as allergens and pollutants. Dyson Pure Cool Link air purifiers are considered as one of the most expensive air purifiers available in the market and works on a new Dyson 360° Glass HEPA filter. The filter is made from over 6 metres of H-13 borosilicate microfibers, pleated over 200 times with three times more graphite than before. Based on Air Multiplier technology Dyson's premium Cool Link air purifiers work on air multiplier technology. The impeller draws in air from all angles, passing it through the filter before accelerating it into the annular loop. The same technology is found in turbochargers and jet engines and use applied fluid dynamics. The process multiplies the initial airflow, projecting a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air. Dyson 360° glass HEPA filter Dyson air purifiers utilize 360° Glass HEPA filter that is said to remove 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns - that's roughly 100 times smaller than a human hair. The 360° intake has been engineered to pull in polluted air from every angle, whilst the Tris-coated graphite captures gases from your home, including odours, household fumes and formaldehyde. Two sensor technology and Active Graphite filter Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifiers takes use of two sensors technology that analyses indoor air quality. The dust sensor detects particles larger than one micron, such as pollen and allergens - whilst the Volatile Organic Compounds sensor identifies gases such as fumes and toxins. Moreover, Dyson says that the filter has been engineered using a dense layer of carbon crystals, and treated with oxygen to make it more porous. This increases the carbon's surface area, further helping to trap gases, odours and domestic fumes - in a similar way to how a sponge absorbs water. Dyson Air Purifiers also look quite stylish and can be controlled via the Dyson Link app. The app allows users to remotely control the indoor air quality. The app is available for iOS and Android. Stay tuned on Gizbot.com for more on pricing and availability of Dyson products.