Elista Smart LED TVs With Dolby Audio, 4K Quantum Lucent Launched In India: Features, Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smart TV segment in India has a couple of new additions from Elista. The premium brand has now launched three smart TVs in the ultra-premium segment. These smart LED TVs are powered by webOS TV and pack a bezel-less design and other cutting-edge technology. Here's all you need to know about Elista smart TVs in India.

Elista Smart LED TV Features

So far, Elista has catered to home appliances, IT, and other mobile accessories. Elista has now debuted in the smart LED TV segment with three new models sized 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. The smart LED TVs offer 400nits of peak brightness, 4K Quantum Lucent, and 1.07 billion colors.

The brand says this presents a life-like viewing experience, which is enhanced by the truly blur-free visuals via Low-Frame rate content and MEMC @60HZ. The bezel-less design on the Elista smart LED TVs is coupled with Future-Ready Technology, ALLM (Automatic Low Latency Mode).

This gives users gives less than 5 MS input lag. Additionally, the new Elista Smart LED TVs feature ThinQ AI, which offers a two-way conversation and makes it easy to access the TV via a smartphone. The new smart TVs come with built-in Alexa for voice commands, pre-loaded OTT apps, and more. Under the hood, the Elista smart LED TVs feature webOS TV with a Magic remote.

The Magic remote also has a dedicated hotkey for Netflix and Prime Video, making their access even easier. More importantly, the Elista smart LED TVs feature Dolby audio. All three models under the new range ship with Dolby audio, which the brand claims to enhance the music listening experience and feature high-fidelity surround sound.

It also packs the usual connectivity options. The Elista Smart LED TVs come with Dual-band Wi-Fi to support seamless streaming. It also includes a couple of ports, HDMI ports, and so on for seamless connectivity.

Elista Smart LED TVs Price In India

As mentioned earlier, the new Elista smart LED TVs are available in three models 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. These are priced at Rs. 48,990, Rs. 59,990, and Rs. 70,990, respectively. This price point ups the competition in the thriving smart TVs industry in India. The Elista Smart LED TVs are available at all leading consumer electronics shops and online platforms.

Best Mobiles in India