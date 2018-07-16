Eros Now and Xiaomi Mi TV enter into distribution partnership

Eros Now a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, today said that it has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Xiaomi, for its smart Mi LED TVs.

This distribution deal between Eros Now and Xiaomi is an extension of the immersive content experience that both partners offer.

With this partnership, Eros Now further enhances its distribution to the larger screen in India and then across Asia.

Eros Now will be available within Patchwall on all Mi TVs sold in India, giving all users access to its compelling bouquet of 11,000+ Bollywood and Regional language films, entertainment shows, music videos and originals at a monthly subscription of Rs. 49 (Plus Plan) and Rs. 99 (Premium Plan).

Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said: "In a bid to ensure that the digital-first audience of today has access to the best of entertainment, we are glad to partner with Xiaomi for its content offerings on all Mi LED TVs. Through this partnership, we are thrilled to bring our larger than life movies and Eros Now Originals on the bigger screens with a richer experience."

Eros Now's integration with Mi LED TVs comes at a time when Xiaomi is celebrating its anniversary of four successful years in India.

Xiaomi integrated its Mi Video app with on-demand streaming services including Eros Now earlier this year.

Sudeep Sahu, Product Manager - MiTV, Xiaomi India said, " With our content first philosophy, we hope to bring each Mi LED TV user a unique experience with a personalized interface. All this and much more is possible with PatchWall inbuilt into the world's thinnest LED TV.

Eros Now has been synonymous with groundbreaking content for the digital medium and we are extremely proud to have brought them on-board with their high-quality immersive content offerings for all our Mi Fans. We hope to build great properties together. Mi LED TV offers over 500,000 hours of content and Eros Now is a very important partner who shares similar brand philosophies as Xiaomi in terms of disrupting industries."

This strategic distribution will enable Eros Now to reach out to a global audience who would be able to enjoy content that has a universal appeal, the statement said.

To recall, Xiaomi launched the new Mi LED TV 4 55", Mi LED TV 4A 43" and Mi LED TV 4A 32" armed with native apps from a group of content partners powering the world's thinnest LED TV. Eros Now's content offering adds to the largest content aggregator library in India of Xiaomi. The content offerings now pan out to all three Mi tvs.