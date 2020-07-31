Exclusive: Ridaex Arya Series Android TV - Complete Specifications Leaked; An Upgradable Smart TV? News oi-Vivek

Ridaex is an Indian smart TV brand. Though you might not have heard about this company, it has already sold lakhs of smart TVs in the country. The entity is now all set to launch a new series of televisions with some of the industry-first features.

I recently had a chance to interact with the CEO of the company Mr. Naveen Srinivas to discuss the brand's plans. During the interview, he did reveal some of the features and specifications of the upcoming series -- "RIDAEX ARYA"

According to the exclusive information that we have received, the Ridaex will launch at least five Android LED TVs in the Arya series ranging from 32-inch, 40-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

The first two models (32-inch & 40-inch) will be available with 1080p resolution and the remaining models will offer native 4K resolution. Do note that, most of the 32-inch TVs launched India, even from the premium brands come with an HD ready panels, whereas the Ridaex Arya 32-inch will offer FHD (1080p) resolution.

One of the unique features of these Android LED TVs is that it comes with a Failproof Split-Board Architecture. Mr. Naveen claims that the modular motherboard architecture makes the Arya series a future-proof television, as the motherboard can be upgraded to any latest available configuration to get a better performance and gaming experience. This in fact can turn to be a great benefit for all consumers as they can upgrade their old tv every year into a new tv experience.

The motherboard on these Android TVs come with an active cooling system, which also makes these devices unique. A feature like this will be useful while playing games for an extended period of time.

Not just that, these Android TVs will be powered by the Amlogic S905X2 processor with 4GB RAM and 32/64GB internal storage. Do note that, this is one of the first television at the global level to offer up to 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM and the TV can play games like PUBG and COD: Mobile natively without any issue.

The Flagship Model

Out of the five models, the Ridaex Arya 65-inch will be the flagship model with a 65-inch 4K HDR 10bit panel, offering a peak brightness of 600nits. This specific model comes with a 32-watt multi-channel speaker and offers connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to connect accessories.

It also comes with a pop-up camera, similar to some of the modern smartphones to offer user-privacy and it will be a modular one. As for the software experience, the LED TV will run on Android 9.0 AOSP OS and the company will also allow root access for the enthusiasts.

What About The Price?

As of now, the brand is planning to unveil the Arya series on August 15th via an online launch event due to the ongoing pandemic. Mr. Naveen did not disclose the actual pricing of these products but he did confirm that the Arya smart TVs will be priced very aggressively to compete against the Chinese offerings.

The USP

Most of the smart TVs which are currently available in India are from Chinese brands. Ridaex is an India brand and the CEO was very upfront on how these televisions will be assembled in India. He also confirmed that the brand neither has any association with a foreign brand nor it is funded by some other institution. He further said that the Ridaex Arya is a series made by an Indian for Indians.

Ridaex India Official Website

