Exclusive: TCL To Launch 32-Inch QLED TV In India In 2022

TCL is a prominent brand across the world and is known for making smart TVs of all shapes and sizes. The company recently showcased a lot of new and innovative products during CES 2022. The company has now confirmed that some of these products will be coming soon to India and here are the details regarding the same.

Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Head of Marketing, TCL India has shared some insights on the company's plan for India this year. He has also confirmed that the brand will be launching new product categories, and here are some of the responses that we have received from Vijay Kumar.

What is the company's plan for India this year (2022)?

With our business growing exponentially, our first step would be to stabilize our channel partnership. We also plan to expand our distributor network and penetrate into the tier 3 and 4 markets that have remained untapped so far.

Simultaneously, we are also working to improve and innovate our SCM model and better our warehouse network to efficiently serve customers with full potential, and ensure that they receive faster and better after-sales service throughout the product lifecycle.

The company announced a lot of innovative products during CES 2022, are they coming to India?

Yes, all our upcoming products are tailor-made to the needs of Indian consumers. In the TV segment, we plan to expand our Mini LED series. We have also launched ACs that come with T PRO 4-star technology to filter out viruses along with smart cooling, and washing machines with new technologies. In addition, we plan to introduce top-load and front-load fully automatic washing machines very soon.

How was 2021 for TCL in terms of business? Which was the best-performed model?

We realized during the lockdown that TV size matters a lot. We witnessed an uptick in demand for the 55-inch TVs and also for sizes beyond that. we strongly feel that this trend will stay relevant in 2022 as well, and, in fact, more and more people are likely to go for 65-inch and 75-inch TVs this year. All of our QLED models are the best performing.

What is the next interesting product that is coming to India?

The next lineup of the product will be really promising. But we will declare it closer to the launch. But you can expect TCL to bring Google TV upgrades.

Are there any major announcements happening this year?

We will launch a new QLED and Mini LED series. Not only this, but we are also planning to bring FHD 32 inch and small screen QLED for our budget customers. In addition, we also have a Google TV upgrade on Android 11 models.

