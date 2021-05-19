Exclusive: Videotex To Launch 10 Smart TVs; Plans To Set Up New Manufacturing Plant In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though TV sales are very low due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, smart television companies have huge plans for the year. Similarly, Videotex, which manufactures Daiwa and Shinco smart televisions is also planning to expand its product range this year. We interacted with Videotex director Arjun Bajaj to know about upcoming products.

He said that the company is planning to bring eight to 10 models this financial year. "We will be launching the new range in a month and this year we are planning to launch new eight to 10 models with premium features at affordable prices."

Videotex Expansion Plans

Apart from launching new smart televisions in the country, the company's top man said that they are planning to foray into new segments soon. Bajaj refused to share the exact details of the upcoming products, but we expect that the company might bring products in the consumer durable segment.

"We don't have plans to launch smartphones in the country," he replied when asked about foraying into the smartphone sector. He added that smart televisions will remain a major focus area.

However, Bajaj said that the company would love to manufacture smartphones for Chinese companies. Interestingly, Videotex is already manufacturing smart televisions of Chinese companies in its manufacturing plant in Noida.

Notably, this is not the first time that any smart television company is foraying into other segments. Earlier, Thomson launched air coolers and washing machines to increase its revenue in the country. Besides, the company is planning to launch IoT products this year.

On facing competition with other brands Bajaj said that the prices Chinese firms are offering will not stay for a long time and will be corrected soon. He further added, the company is already in talks with several Chinese brands for contract manufacturing. For the unaware, the company is manufacturing smart TVs for Hisense Toshiba, and Realme.

It is worth mentioning that despite facing several challenges due to pandemic and rising component prices both Videotex and Thomson are planning to set up a new manufacturing plant in the country and plans to double capacity so that they can get the benefit of the Government schemes.

