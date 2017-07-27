Facebook TV shows are likely to debut in August

Back in June, we came across reports suggesting that Facebook is in talks with the Hollywood studios regarding producing TV shows. It was said that the company seems to be aiming to launch original programming by late summer.

Now, a Bloomberg report claims that the Facebook TV is coming in August. According to the report, TV partners are asked to submit the first episodes of the spotlight shows. Basically, these will be short five to 10-minute shows that are inexpensive and will be owned by media companies those have partnered with Facebook. The report adds that 45% of the ad revenue will go to the social networking giant.

While there is no official statement from Facebook regarding the roll out of the Facebook TV shows, the report suggests that the same will debut in a fortnight. It is said that in the future, Facebook's TV content will be 20 to 30-minute shows that are owned solely by the company. Some of the content is said to belong to the partnered media companies such as ATTN, Vox Media, BuzzFeed, and Group Nine Media.

Initially, these TV shows were expected to be released in June but were delayed until August. Also, the report citing people familiar with the development claim that there could be possibilities for further delay.

Facebook TV is expected to fall between the homemade YouTube videos and the likes of HBO and Netflix. Facebook has made it clear that it requires more space for the advertisers than the fully packed News Feed as the former could drive the company's aim of pushing long-form entertainment.