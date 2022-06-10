Flipkart End Of Season Sale: Blaupunkt Android TVs Available From Rs. 12,499

Flipkart End Of Season Sale On Blaupunkt Cyber Sound

The Flipkart End of Season Sale is offering the Blaupunkt Cyber Sound Android TV starting from Rs. 12,499. This smart TV flaunts an HD-ready screen that supports 40W speaker output and has two speakers. It is also available in a 42-inch model with ultra-thin bezels, costing Rs. 17,999. Buyers can also check out the 43-inch model for Rs. 26,999, which comes with Android 10 and 50W speakers.

The Blaupunkt Cyber Sound Android TV range is also available in a 50-inch model, which comes with advanced tech like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and 4 speakers. It is also available in a 550-inch model, costing Rs. 37,999 and comes with 60W audio with Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos.

Lastly, the Blaupunkt Cyber Sound Android TV range also comes with a 65-inch Ultra-HD model. The Flipkart End of Season Sale is offering this high-end Blaupunkt Android TV for just Rs. 54,999, which includes premium features like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound, and more.

Blaupunkt Android TVs Discounted At Flipkart End Of Season Sale

Apart from the Blaupunkt Cyber Sound Android TV, the Flipkart End of Season Sale is also offering a whopping discount on newly launched Blaupunkt TVs. This includes the new Blaupunkt 40-inch and 43-inch TV models, which are priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The new TV pack features 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports.

The Blaupunkt TVs also support HDR, which presents sharp details and vivid colors. Users also get to experience two speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround technologies. Plus, the high-end 43-inch model includes an in-built Chromecast support.

Flipkart End Of Season Sale: Discount Offers

The Flipkart End of Season Sale will run for seven days, starting from June 5 to June 11, and is offering huge discounts on all kinds of products, including gadgets like smartphones, laptops, TVs, and so on. The sale is offering an additional 10 percent instant discount for Axis Bank credit card transactions.

The Flipkart End of Season Sale is also offering no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and so on, making it an irresistible deal. Additionally, buyers can get to buy products at an even more discounted rate from 12 PM to 10 PM, with extra benefits at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM.