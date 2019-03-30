ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Google Nest Hub Max leak ahead of official launch with large display and camera

    Google accidentally leaked its unreleased Nest Hub Max on the official website. All you need to know.

    By
    |

    There are many Google products which are leaked before the actual launch in the last couple of years. Once again the company is facing the same consequences because this time the company has leaked its upcoming product the Nest Hub Max. According to the report the search giant has listed a new smart display on its Google Store's connected home page. Its features a Nets Camera along with a 10-inch HD display.

    Google Nest Hub Max leak ahead of official launch with built-in camera

     

    The details about the upcoming Nest Hub Max is listed on the smartphone home diagram near the top of the page. While clicking on the Home Hub will give you information about the "Nest Hub Max." While clicking on the tab you will get some popup which will let you know about the product.

    The listing the Google Store page suggest that it will feature a 10-inch HD display which is much larger than the regular Home Hub. Apart from that it also houses a Nest camera with the capability of surveillance. In addition to that users can also use the camera for making video calls on Duo.

    Homen Hub the one which is currently available for purchase doesn't come with a built-in camera sensor. It has a mediocre speaker, but the company promises that this time it has improved the speakers on the Nest Hub Max with stereo speakers.

    There is no information available about the pricing of the device or when we can expect the company to launch it. Let's when Google is planning globally to launch the device.

    Source

    Read More About: google nest hub max news
    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue