Google Nest Hub Max leak ahead of official launch with large display and camera

There are many Google products which are leaked before the actual launch in the last couple of years. Once again the company is facing the same consequences because this time the company has leaked its upcoming product the Nest Hub Max. According to the report the search giant has listed a new smart display on its Google Store's connected home page. Its features a Nets Camera along with a 10-inch HD display.

The details about the upcoming Nest Hub Max is listed on the smartphone home diagram near the top of the page. While clicking on the Home Hub will give you information about the "Nest Hub Max." While clicking on the tab you will get some popup which will let you know about the product.

The listing the Google Store page suggest that it will feature a 10-inch HD display which is much larger than the regular Home Hub. Apart from that it also houses a Nest camera with the capability of surveillance. In addition to that users can also use the camera for making video calls on Duo.

Homen Hub the one which is currently available for purchase doesn't come with a built-in camera sensor. It has a mediocre speaker, but the company promises that this time it has improved the speakers on the Nest Hub Max with stereo speakers.

There is no information available about the pricing of the device or when we can expect the company to launch it. Let's when Google is planning globally to launch the device.

