Google Nest Mini Images Leaked: Specifications, Price, And Colors

Google will launch its Nest Mini speaker alongside the Pixel 4 series at the Made by Google event, today in New York. Ahead of the event, images of the Google Nest Mini have leaked which shows that the design will be similar to its predecessor. Besides, this is the first speaker from Google that has an open knob at its back using which you can keep the speaker in a hanging state.

Google Nest Mini Specs, Colors, Price

The Nest Mini speaker comes with a 1.5-meter long cable that can be used when the speaker is used in a hanging state. It comes with a dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and built-in Chromecast support. Its speaker is more powerful because it has a 15W plug. It is going to launch in anthracite, coral, Rock Candy, and Sky Blue color options. Lastly, we can expect the price of the speaker to start from $49 which roughly converts to Rs. 3,494.

Other than the Nest Mini speaker, the event will be seeing the launch of the Pixel 4 series. As far as specs are concerned, the Pixel 4 might come with a 5.7-inch 90Hz OLED display panel. It would get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with 6GB RAM, 64GB ROM and an Adreno 640 GPU. Furthermore, it might house a triple rear camera setup and a dual-camera setup at the front.

On the other hand, the Pixel 4 XL might come with a 6.3-inch 90Hz OLED panel. It is also expected to get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with 8GB RAM, 64GB ROM, and an Adreno 640 GPU. It is believed to house a 3,700 mAh battery capacity.

The brand will also introduce its Pixelbook Go laptop that would have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is expected to come with a 13.3-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It could get powered by the Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

