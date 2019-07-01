Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Be Inspired By Netflix's Hit TV Series News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

New rumors surrounding Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6 are doing rounds all over the web. The latest rumor suggests that the game will draw heavy inspiration from Netflix's crime drama series Narcos.

Redditor JackOLantern1982 posted information on the next Grand Theft Auto game, which is in development under codename Project Americas. He cited "two friends" who have worked for Kotaku and PC Gamer as the source of the rumors.

Among the leaks, GTA 6 is also suggested to be highly inspired by Narcos, which focuses on the drug trade in Colombia and the real-life crimes of drug cartels. The rumors also hint that the gameplay will also be inspired by the TV show's traits. For instance, when the player is in South America, there won't be much English used in the gameplay.

The game is rumored to be set in the 1970s and 1980s and buildings and vehicles will transform over time. There will one male protagonist named Ricardo, who will build a smuggling ring from Vice City to South America.

The game will have Chapter system like the Red Dead Redemption 2, and prison will be a big part of the game. The game is said to be launched on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett, as the recent consoles won't be capable enough to run the game.

All rumors will be put to rest when the production house makes an official announcement. Until then we request our readers to take this news with a pinch of salt.

Grand Theft Auto has been the most lucrative gaming franchise until date. The previous installment of the game is by far the most sold entertainment product across the globe. GTA 5 managed to rake in around six billion dollars since its launch.

The game focused on the lives of three gangster gets tangled in a series of crimes and their consequences. We hope the next installment will take cues from the former and offer another masterpiece.

