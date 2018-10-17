Haier India launches a new range of TVs with Smart Share feature

Haier has announced the launch of a new range of Easy Connect LED televisions in India (B9200WB series) for the festive season. The two new LED TV models LE43B9200WB (108cm-Full HD) and LE32B9200WB (80cm-HD) come with the Smart Share feature.

The new feature allows Android mobile users to screen their mobile content on the screen of the LED TV without internet connectivity options like Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Users can stream content like movies, music, videos and photos just by following few steps on pre-loaded apps like Smart View or Screen Mirroring on their phones.

For using the Smart Share feature, users don't necessarily need a Wi-Fi connection to stream their desired content on the TV. Using mobile data, they can easily mirror their smartphone content on the new Haier Easy Connect LED TV.

The new Haier LE43B9200WB LED TV comes with Full HD resolution of 1920 x1080p. The new TV allows for watching Full HD content with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It comes integrated with 10W*2 stereo speakers with Dolby digital decoder. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI inputs and a USB port.

Haier LE32B9200WB LED TV offers an HD resolution of 1366*768p and has 10W*2 sound output & Dolby digital decoder alongside the Auto Volume Leveler to control the volume fluctuation. On the connectivity front, the new Haier LE32B9200WB LED TV comes with 2 HDMI inputs and a USB port.

The new Haier LE32B9200WB 80cm and LE43B9200WB 108cm LED TVs are available across India at a price of Rs 22,990 and Rs 40,990, respectively.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Eric Braganza, President, Haier India said, "India is a strategic market for us and we believe in customer-inspired innovation. Adding joy to the celebrations this festive season, we are delighted to announce the launch of our new series of B9200WB LED TVs to address the evolving needs of our consumers. The new Haier Easy Connect LED TVs are designed to give more freedom to users to watch their favourite content without any complicated hassles. The new range will offer the best Smart viewing experience to our customers at an attractive price point."