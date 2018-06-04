HARMAN Professional launches new JBL 3 Series MkII studio monitors

HARMAN Professional Solutions has launched a new range of JBL 3 series MkII studio monitors for their professional customers at this year's PALM Expo. HARMAN's Professional Solutions division in India has also signed on Indo-Canadian singer and performing artist, Jonita Gandhi, and percussionist, composer Taufiq Qureshi as its newest brand ambassadors.

The 3 Series family design of MkII leverages over 70 years of JBL acoustic expertise to create refined studio monitors. These monitors offer JBL transducers, tailored sound to fit any studio and offer consistent performance. JBL's Image Control Waveguide offers impressive detail, ambiance, and depth in the mixes.

This patented innovation ensures an acoustic transition between the low- and high-frequency transducers and provides a soundstage with precise imaging. Offering a broad sweet spot and neutral frequency response, the new range of JBL MkII Studio Monitors claim to deliver a crystal-clear representation of the musical mix-revealing subtle details, even when listening off-axis.

They are available in three different models options:

· The 5" 305P MkII

· The 6" 306P

· The 8" 308P MkII

HARMAN International previously announced the launch of JBL GO 2 in India. JBL GO 2 is a portable, compact Bluetooth speaker with high-end audio quality and a new, bolder design. JBL GO 2 is the second generation Bluetooth speaker of JBL GO.

The new JBL GO 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available at various retail stores and chains, and at 350 key Samsung brand stores across the country.

JBL GO 2 comes with company's Signature sound and waterproof IPX7 design coupled with increased audio quality and performance. Users can easily submerge it while playing, or carry it to the poolside, beach, the porch or patio. They can also wirelessly stream music via Bluetooth or with a wired connection from any smartphone or tablet. The built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 5 hours of playtime. For consumers looking for more versatility in a portable speaker, the GO 2 also offers phone call experience with its built-in echo and noise canceling speakerphone.

This speaker comes in 12 colors options. Of-the-moment shades like Ash Gray, Icecube Cyan, Seafoam Mint, Lemonade Yellow, Sunkissed Cinnamon, Pearl Champagne, Midnight Black, Deep Sea Blue, Moss Green, Coral Orange, Ruby Red, Slate Navy.