Hisense Launches New Full-Array QLED TVs Starting From Rs. 59,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Hisense, a leading global consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer has launched a new range of Hisense TV in India. The latest addition that joins the brand's expansive range of televisions is the Hisense U6G Series TV, which brings unparalleled realism with Full Array Local Dimming and Quantum Dot technology that is equipped with Android TV Q.

The Hisense 55U6G will be available for purchase this week across all leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores in India at a launch price of Rs. 59,990. On the other hand, the 65U6G will be launched at Rs. 84,990 and will be available from November. The 75U80G (8K) QLED TV will be priced at Rs. 399,990 and will be up from this week.

Hisense Smart TVs Launch

Hisense has introduced next-generation technology displays including the first true 8K 10-bit HDR Dual Cell TVs, and 100" Laser TV. The brand's range of TVs boasts of an array of cutting-edge products from QLED 8K TV to Vivid 4K TV, to enable a more immersive watching experience and bring newer and richer entertainment to their customers' screens.

Hisense Full-Array QLED TV delivers never-seen-before colors resulting in refined, life-like images that make your home entertainment more powerful and dramatic. Full-Array Local Dimming boosts image contrast that gives you more a more accurate and dynamic viewing experience, while the Quantum Dot delivers over one billion shades of bright and vivid colors for an elevated experience.

Hi-View Engine enables fast graphic processing and the TV guarantees the finest image and the clearest motion, across the entire range of content you watch. Equipped with Dolby Vision HDR, this TV can also upgrade a normal 2K picture to 4K Resolution by reducing noise, supplementing details, and defining edges of pictures and texts providing the best possible picture and sound enhancement.

Powered by Dolby Atmos, Hisense Full-Array QLED TV, brings a breakthrough immersive audio experience through the moving audio that encompasses sound to create a fuller, more immersive experience that puts you inside the action. Its crystal clarity, easy-to-hear dialogue, great detail, and realistic surround-sound effects all come together through 24W Powerful Sound speakers - a holistic listening experience.

Hisense U6G Series TV pushes edges to new extremes with the bezel-less design provides a display with minimal hindrances so that there are no unnecessary visual distractions between you and your viewing experience.

Hisense TVs come with Google Play Store, inbuilt Google Assistant, and can cast up to 4K UHD content through the built-in Chromecast. The TV also supports Dual Band Wifi, Bluetooth, USB, and the latest HDMI for connecting more devices and more bandwidth.

Best Mobiles in India