Hisense "Made In India' 4K UHD Smart TVs Arrive In India: All You Need To Know
Hisense has made an entry in India with the launch of new Android TVs. The company has introduced its 'Made In India' TV lineup which comprises as many as six models. The new Android TVs comes with UHD and QHD resolution and are priced starting at Rs. 11,990. The company will be selling smart TVs via online retail stores. Following are the details:
Hisense 'Made In India' Smart TVs Features
The Hisense 4K TV range comes in six different sizes including 32-inch, 40-inch, 43-inch HD and FHD TVs and 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch 4K UHD panels. The first three models come under the Hisense A56E, while the remaining three falls under the Hisense A71F lineup. Let's have a look at the features of the HD and FHD Android TVs 'features.
The Hisense A56E series is powered by Android 9 OS and feature a two-pole design stand. The 40-inch and the 43-inch variants are packed with 24W surround sound speakers, however, the 32-inch model has a 20W speaker. All the TVs in this lineup offer two HDMI ports and two USB ports. They also have a built-in Google Assistant support have some streaming apps pre-installed which includes Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, and more.
Coming to the Hisense A71F 4K TV lineup, all the models are powered by Android Pie OS. The 4K UHD TVs comes with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for enhanced audio and video output. They also have HDR support. However, the premium variant in this lot comes with an HDR10+ certification. The Hisense 4K UHD TV's are packed with a 30W speaker system. They offer three HDMI ports and two USB ports.
Hisense A56E, A71F Variants Price And Sale Offers
The Hisense 32-inch A56E is announced at Rs. 11,990. The 40-inch FHD model will sell for Rs. 18,990, while of the 43-inch model is priced at Rs. 20,990. The A71F series with 43-inch will cost Rs. 24,990, while of the 50-inch model will be selling for Rs. 29,999. The premium variant with 55-inch 4K UHD panel will be retailing at Rs. 33,990.
All the variants are slated to go on sale starting August 6, 2020, in India. You will be able to buy them from various online retail stores including Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and TataCliq.
