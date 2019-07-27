Honor TV To Come With Pop-up Camera, AI-based Honghu 818 Chipset And New OS News oi-Rohit Arora

Huawei has announced the company's entry into the big-screen market with the official launch of Honghu 818 AI chipset. The CPU is developed in partnership with China's internet giant Baidu and will power the company's first smart-screen- Honor Vision. Launched by the company's sub brand- Honor at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Guangzhou, China, the new Honor Smart TV will be made available in mid-August 2019.

Honor Vision can bring some big troubles for Xiaomi's growing Smart TV market. It boasts a 55-inch screen and features a Pop-up camera to enable NPU capability for face recognition. The face-recognition capability on Honor's smart-screen will be driven by the new Honghu 818 CPU, which has a built-in NPU just like the company's Hisilicon chipsets.

Honghu 818 applies multiple algorithms to enhance and optimize image resolution, contrast and color performance of the display. The new chipset is equipped with seven advanced image-processing technologies, including Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation (MEMC), High Dynamic Range Imaging (HDR), Super-Resolution (SR), Noise Reduction (NR), Dynamic Contrast Improvement (DCI), Auto Color Management (ACM) and Local Dimming (LD).

Honghu 818 chipset is claimed to offer faster load times than the CPUs powering other smart TVs in the market. It supports video decoding from 8K30 frames to 4K120 frames. The new chipset also has the ability to decode 64-megapixel images, which is greater than the highest pixel of smartphone photos in the market.

Honghu 818 is an octa-core processor that can handle heavy-image processing on large screens and multiple tasks at the same time. Huawei claims that the processor's bandwidth utilization rate leads the industry by over 50% on average.

The Honor Smart TV will also feature Huawei's Histen audio optimisation technology. The audio technology features transient intermodulation distortion, sound equalization and intelligent bass to provide a surround sound experience.

As far as software is concerned, we are quite sure that the new Honor TV will run the company's much anticipated HongMeng OS, which is going to be a uniform OS for multiple devices. HongMeng OS will run on a variety of devices to offer a seamless connectivity on 5G networks.

There's no word on the official launch date of the new Honor Vision Smart TV for the Indian market. However, the company has mentioned that the smart-screen will be made available in mid-August 2019 in some markets.

