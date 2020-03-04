ENGLISH

    How To Get Amazon Prime Video On Act Stream 4K Device

    By
    |

    ACT Fibernet has announced that it has joined hands with Amazon Prime Video to offer content to its streaming device users. Under this partnership, the app will be pre-installed in the streaming device.

    How To Get Amazon Prime Video On Act Stream 4K Device

     

    The ACT Stream 4K device was launched last year, and the company is already offering content from Netflix, Hotstar, ZEE5, and many more. The company also said the existing users will get an update so that they can install this application.

    Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country GM, Amazon Prime Video India, said, "With this launch, we will further extend the reach and access of Amazon Prime Video in India, giving more customers the experience of watching our wide selection of critically acclaimed and popular Amazon Originals, blockbuster movies across languages and Indian as well as international shows, on their Television sets."

    ACT Stream 4K Device: Details

    The ACT Stream 4K Device comes with Dolby Passthrough. Besides, the device will offer access to the Google Play Store and many free to air TV channels. The user gets content from all OTT platforms like Sony Liv, YouTube, and Sun NXT.

    This device is priced at Rs. 4,999, and it is already available in the market. The streaming box is powered with Android 9 Pie.

    ACT Fibernet Offering Extra 1.5TB Data To Its User

    The first and basic plan is priced at Rs. 1,059 offers 450GB data with 100 Mbps speed. In addition, the company is offering 1500GB data, if a customer opts for a six and 12-month plan. Besides, the company is offering a discount of Rs. 50 on its Netflix subscription.

    The other plan is priced at Rs.1, 159, which provides 650GB data. The company is providing 1500GB data for six-months and 12 months' plans. This plan is named as ACT Storm. The ACT Lighting plan ships 800GB data per month along with 200 Mbps speed.

    amazon act fibernet

